WATCH LIVE: First state employee in Massachusetts receives COVID-19 vaccination

BOSTON (WWLP) – The first state employee in the Commonwealth is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Friday morning.

According to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the front-line worker is a janitorial supervisor who has worked at the hospital for 30 years.

The vaccination will take place at 9:45 a.m. 22News will be live streaming it.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Lemuel Shattuck Hospital is a fully accredited teaching facility that provides acute, subacute, and ambulatory care to patients referred by public agencies and private sector providers.

The Hospital’s services help patients who are economically and socially disadvantaged receive high quality, cost-effective care from staff that respects their dignity.