WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker, First Lady to make announcement regarding those in need in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren Baker are scheduled to make an announcement in regards to supporting vulnerable people across the Commonwealth.

The announcement will be at the Eastern Bank Corporate Headquarters in Boston at 3:45 p.m. 22News will be livestreaming the news conference.

WATCH LIVE AT 3:45 P.M.

Before the announcement, Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Senate President Spilka, House Speaker DeLeo, Senate Minorirty Leader Tarr and House Minority Leader Jones will have their weekly leadership conference call meeting at 2 p.m.