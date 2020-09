ROSLINDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and health officials are scheduled to visit the CVS Pharmacy in Roslindale to highlight flu vaccination efforts and COVID-19 testing Thursday morning.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and MinuteClinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Fairchild at 11 a.m.