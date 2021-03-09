WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to make announcement regarding Site Readiness Program in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is making an announcement regarding the Site Readiness Program in the Commonwealth Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 10 a.m.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito virtually joined Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, MassDevelopment President & CEO Dan Rivera, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, legislators, and other local leaders at 10 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Site Readiness Program aims to boost

Massachusetts’ supply of large, well-located, project-ready sites, accelerate private-sector investment in industrial and commercial projects, and support the conversion of abandoned sites and obsolete facilities into clean, actively used, tax-generating properties.

The program is administered by MassDevelopment on behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration.