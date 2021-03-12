WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to participate in roundtable discussion about in-person learning

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour St. Mary’s in Lynn, Massachusetts, and then will participate in a roundtable discussion on the importance of in-person education Friday morning.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Cardinal Seán O’Malley at 8:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley laid out a timeline for when Massachusetts schools will be required to return to full-time, in-person learning.

The dates set are April 5 for elementary schoolers to be learning in-person five days a week and April 28 for middle schoolers.

Riley said that the details and timing for returning high school students to classrooms will be announced in April, with at least two weeks’ notice for districts.

