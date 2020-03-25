WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide residents with coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon

Watch Live at 3:30 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update residents on coronavirus and the state’s response.

Eleven people have died from coronavirus in Massachusetts. The amount of cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth has increased to 1,159 as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this week Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close until at least April 7. He also issued a stay-at-home advisory for all residents. Here’s what it means for you: Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory FAQ

22News will be live-streaming Baker’s news conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it right here on WWLP.com and in the mobile app.