WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide residents with coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon

Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: Possible new symptoms of COVID-19. Plus, White House, Senate reach historic $2 trillion stimulus deal
Watch Live at 3:30 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update residents on coronavirus and the state’s response.

Eleven people have died from coronavirus in Massachusetts. The amount of cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth has increased to 1,159 as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this week Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close until at least April 7. He also issued a stay-at-home advisory for all residents. Here’s what it means for you: Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory FAQ

22News will be live-streaming Baker’s news conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it right here on WWLP.com and in the mobile app.

22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

