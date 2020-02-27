WATCH LIVE: MA Gaming Commission at MassMutual Center in Springfield

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will hold a public meeting today at 10 a.m. at MassMutual Center in Springfield.

There are multiple items on the agenda including MGM Springfield.

In recognition of a statewide commitment to increasing awareness, Massachusetts Governor Charles D. Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito have officially declared March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month across the Commonwealth. https://t.co/NBTLeqU2Y8 — MA Gaming Commission (@MassGamingComm) February 27, 2020

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.

WHO: Members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission including Chair Cathy Judd-Stein and Commissioners Gayle Cameron, Eileen O’Brien, Bruce Stebbins, and Enrique Zuniga

WHAT: The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold public meeting #290 on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

After an approval of minutes, Interim Executive Director Karen Wells will provide a general administrative update. Director of Research and Responsible Gaming Mark Vander Linde will then present information about new initiatives related to the upcoming Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March.

Crime Analyst Christopher Bruce, alongside Director Vander Linden, will present findings from the latest MGM Springfield Public Safety Impact Report.

Ombudsman John Ziemba and Construction Project Oversight Manager Joe Delaney will request that the Commission vote on MGM Springfield’s residential requirement. The vote will be followed by a report from the City of Springfield’s Chief Development Officer Timothy Sheehan, and MGM Springfield’s quarterly report.

Director Vander Linden, Research and Responsible Gaming Program Manager Teresa Fiore, Massachusetts Council on Problem Gambling Director Chelsea Turner and GameSense Supervisor Amy Gabrila will provide an update about the GameSense program at MGM Springfield.

Dr. Mark Nichols and Dr. Rachel Volberg, representatives from the Social and Economic Impact of Gambling in Massachusetts (SEIGMA) research team, will then present a statewide and local analysis about lottery revenue and MGM Springfield.

Jill Griffin, MGC director of Workforce, Supplier and Diversity Development, will introduce the two recipients of a recent grant for technical assistance to local small businesses, the Franklin County Community Development Corporation and the Local Enterprise Assistance Fund. Through this pilot, both non-profits will consult small businesses which have existing vendor relationships with one of the state’s three casinos, and aid in capacity building, scaling the business to meet the casino’s procurement needs and/or providing solutions for technical business challenges.

Interim General Counsel Todd Grossman will request that the Commission vote on the following: