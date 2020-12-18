Gov. Baker provides update on coronavirus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Governor Baker was joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. We are currently in Phase 1 of the distribution plan which means that healthcare workers across the state now have access to the vaccine, and those in nursing homes won’t have to wait much longer.

According to Gov. Baker, roughly 6,000 healthcare workers have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those doses were part of the first round of shipments from Pfizer.

Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders said the Federal Government has been in contact with them about the next shipment of vaccines, which is going to be 20 percent less than they expected.

“At this time it’s not clear to us why the shipment amounts have been adjusted, we’re certainly frustrated that we won’t be receiving the amount that we expected in the first wave and we’re working to get clarity on what this means, why it happened and how that bump will be dealt with along the way,” Baker said.

Gov. Baker said he doesn’t believe the shortage will delay our vaccine distribution plan and he expects doses to be shipped to nursing homes in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, the governor’s filed several bills that will help small businesses and those on unemployment.