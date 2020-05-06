WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts State Police Academy to host graduation for 200+ trainees

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 200 trainees will be sworn in as Massachusetts State Police Troopers at Gillette Stadium Wednesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio, 240 trainees will become state police troopers during a brief ceremony. The trainees began the State Police Academy back in January and are graduating several weeks early to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is the first time a Massachusetts State Police graduation has ever been held at Gillette Stadium. The location was chosen because the football field provides enough space for troopers to stand in formation while maintaining social distance guidelines. Everyone attending will also be wearing a mask.

To ensure precautionary measures are taken, families, and friends of the trainees are not allowed to attend. However, the graduation will be live-streamed on the Massachusetts State Police’s Facebook Page.

F-15s from the 104th Fighter Wing was scheduled to flyover the ceremony between 12:15 p.m. and 12:25 p.m. but has been canceled. Operation: American Resolve will be passing over 16 other locations Wednesday.