WATCH LIVE: Senate Debate between Ed Markey, Kevin O’Connor

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey and Republican candidate Kevin O’Connor will face off in a debate Monday night.

WATCH LIVE at 7:00 p.m.

Both candidates have been campaigning across the state since the September primaries. Ed Markey was in Springfield Saturday at the Post Office to support essential workers there. Kevin O’Connor attended the rolling rally held in Palmer that drove to Leicester, which supported President Trump and state Republican candidates in the general election.

The debate is being hosted by WGBH and moderated by Jim Braude and Margery Eagan.