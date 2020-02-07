Shooting reported near Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston

BOSTON, Mass (NBC BOSTON/ WWLP) – Police are in the area of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for a report of a shooting on Friday morning.

According to NBC Boston, Boston EMS confirmed that one person was injured in the shooting near 60 Fenwood Avenue and was taken to a local trauma center.

Boston police said two people were shot and there are multiple scenes. It wasn’t clear if both of the shootings happened near the hospital.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital said a member of their valet team was shot during the active shooter incident. Their emergency team responded and he is in stable condition.

According to Massachusetts State Police, State Police and Boston Police are processing two crime scenes involving a shooting in Boston and subsequent crash and shooting in Brookline.

State Police & @BostonPolice are processing two crime scenes involving shooting in Boston, then subsequent crash and shooting in Brookline.



No current threat to public. More info to come. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2020

Brigham and Women’s Hospital tweeted at 9:56 a.m. that there was an active shooter situation but the situation is clear now.

Brigham and Women's Hospital Security & Boston Police confirm that the active shooter situation is all clear. — Brigham and Women's (@BrighamWomens) February 7, 2020

Massachusetts State Police tweeted at 9:44 a.m. that there is an active” law enforcement incident” at the Brookline/Newton line at Hammond Street and Route 9. They didn’t say whether this is related to the shooting or not. State police said there is no current threat to the public and there are no road closures.

There is no current threat to the public. There are road closures. Please avoid area. More info will come as it’s available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2020

NBC Boston reports that photos from the incident show a section of the street outside the hospital being blocked off with yellow police tape and a car with front end damage also surrounded by police tape.