WATCH LIVE: U.S. Attorney discusses gun crime in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The United States Attorney’s Office is scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss law enforcement’s efforts to reduce gun crime in Massachusetts.

Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts will join with Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division, William Gross, Commissioner of the Boston Police Department, Emanuel Gomes, Chief of the Brockton Police Department, Cheryl Clapprood, Commissioner of the Springfield Police Department, Brian Kyes, Chief of Chelsea Police Department and President of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police at 10:30 a.m.

As of October 13, the Springfield Police Department has seized a total of 127 firearms this year and have seized 38 illegally possessed firearms since July, 21 of which are large-capacity firearms.