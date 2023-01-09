(WWLP) – Monday marks National Law Enforcement Day, where people acknowledge and give thanks to local law enforcement heroes; for their endless dedication and bravery in keeping everyone safe.

This day was created in 2015 to show gratitude to the ones that are protecting our neighborhoods. According to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, in the United States today, over 800,000 law enforcement officers serve.

It’s not too late to show your support, according to Blue Hero Project these are some ways:

Send a thank you card to your local department

Send a message to a law enforcement officer in your life to personally express your gratitude

Bring coffee, snacks, or treats to your local department

Share a positive experience you’ve had with law enforcement social media or email the officer’s agency to share

Give to an organization that serves law enforcement officers

People can also be found wearing blue to show their solidarity with police officers. Share with 22News photos or stories of you thanking your local law enforcement officers to reportit@wwlp.com.