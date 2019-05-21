‘We cannot go back’ pro-choice activists chant during State House rally

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the State House on Tuesday to let lawmakers know they want them to protect a woman’s right to choose.

Men, women and children held signs on the statehouse steps that read ‘we cannot go back’ and ‘my body, my choice.’

This protest comes after Alabama passed the country’s most restrictive abortion ban.

Many of the state’s Pro-Choice organizations worry that Roe V. Wade will be overturned by a Supreme Court now dominated by a majority of conservative justices.

The activists are also requesting expanded access to birth control and social services, something they believe would benefit families across the state.

The Massachusetts Family Institute, a Pro-Life organization, issued a statement to 22News saying they would continue to fight Planned Parenthood’s efforts to expand abortion access, regardless of the circumstances.

This is a very emotional issue on both sides. The Supreme Court may end up deciding the legality of the Alabama abortion ban.

22News will continue to cover both sides of this debate in Massachusetts.

