Weather Alert: Chance of thunderstorms, snow showers on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Saturday due to a chance of heavy rain, and possible snow showers for the Berkshires.

Saturday’s 7:00 a.m. temperatures will be in the 30s. If you’re up early, be ready for some fog. The fog will lift from partly to mostly sunny morning. By noon, clouds will be increasing.

From 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., expect a round of rain and snow showers to move across western Massachusetts. In the valley, it will mainly be rain, with the chance of a few thunderstorms or two. The rain will be briefly heavy, with some strong gusts of wind. Have an indoor alternative to any Saturday afternoon outdoor plans.

In the Berkshires and western hill towns, rain will change over to snow and sleet showers. The snow could be heavy enough to limit visibility in spots. Nothing more than a coating of snow is expected to accumulate. Highs Saturday will reach the mid to upper 50s. Be ready for “variable” conditions if you are going to be outside on Saturday afternoon!

The mixed showers will end by 6pm. Skies will clear. Evening temperatures will be in the 30s.

We expect a dry & cool day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog.

Lows: 32-38

Winds: Light & Variable

SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. PM Thunderstorms & Snow Showers..

Highs: 56-60

Winds: SE 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing & Breezy.

Lows: 28-34

SUNDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Breezy.

Highs: 46-50