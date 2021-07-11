Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch for all of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 8 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday.
- Showers will overspread the watch area tonight with the rain coming down heavy at times. Total rainfall is expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
- The ground is wet from recent rainfall and the expected heavy rainfall may cause localized flash flooding especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Some smaller streams may quickly rise out of their banks.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.