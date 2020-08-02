Weather Alert: Hit-or-miss storms could become strong to severe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for hit-or-miss showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with the risk for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Sunday morning we’ll be on the cloudy side of things with some patchy drizzle possible. Most of the action won’t start until after 1:00 p.m/2:00 p.m. Scattered showers, and even storms, are ahead into the evening hours through 8/9 p.m. Just like we’ve seen for the past few weeks now, these showers and storms will be hit-or-miss, not everyone will get wet.

Since we could see a few tiny breaks of sun between the clouds, that could fuel the threat for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail would be the primary threats if one pops up.

It will be warm and humid. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s, with dew points increasing as the day goes on to near 70 degrees.

After the scattered rain ends later this evening, overnight skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will drop to near 70 degrees and it will be very muggy.

SUNDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Mainly PM Sct’d Showers/Thunderstorms

Highs: 82-86

Winds: South 5-15 MPH

Dew Points: 68-72 Becoming Oppressive

SUNDAY NIGHT: Evening Showers/Storms to Partly Cloudy, Muggy

Lows: 68-72

Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH



MONDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Evening Showers



Highs: 86-90

Dew Points: 64-68 Very Humid