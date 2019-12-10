Weather Alert: More rain before transition to snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to rain and a warm-up leading to heavy snow melt, which could lead to minor street flooding and areas of dense fog. Rain transitions to snow tonight.

We could have patchy areas of fog this morning as well as some drizzle. Temperatures will be very warm in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Steadier rain doesn’t return until the late morning and early afternoon with highs today near 50 degrees. Watch out for that minor street flooding from the snowmelt.

Rain showers continue into the late evening, when, as we cool down, they will make the switch to snow showers from 7 to 9 p.m.

A period of steady snow is likely late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Snow would be falling during tomorrow morning’s commute, meaning it will be slow and slick.

Here’s our latest snowfall map for this evening into tomorrow. It’s not going to be a heavy snow maker, with most areas seeing less than 2 inches.

Snow would end late morning/early afternoon tomorrow with partial clearing of clouds and highs in the low 30s. There’s just a chance for flurries the rest of tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Rain Showers & Drizzle. Patchy Fog. Breezy.

Highs: 48-52

Winds: W/SW 5-15 MPH gusting over 20 MPH



TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain transitions to Snow mid-to-late evening.

Lows: 26-30

Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH



WEDNESDAY: AM Snow, Partial PM Sun.

Highs: 32-36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Clear, Cold.

Lows: 12-16