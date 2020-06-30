Weather Alert: More rounds of wet weather bring risk for thunderstorms, some strong

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for showers and storms today, with a chance for a few to become strong to severe.

More rounds of wet weather are ahead today. In the morning, just some spotty showers and isolated drizzle. The majority of the rain doesn’t start until the afternoon, and even then it will be scattered. With a few spots of sun this afternoon, there’s another chance for thunderstorms, a few of which have the potential to become strong to severe. Prepare for downpours and lightning. If a severe storm pops up, the primary threats would be hail and damaging wind gusts.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Rain and storm chances continue into the evening, with just scattered showers overnight. Lows will drop to the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms.

Highs: 74-78

Winds: N/NE 5-10 MPH

Dew Points: 62-68 Humid



TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Scattered Showers.



Lows: 60-64

Winds: Light

WEDNESDAY: AM Fog. Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms.

Highs: 78-82

Dew Points: 60-66 Sticky

Winds: Light