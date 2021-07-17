Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 11 p.m. Saturday.
Storms could produce very heavy rainfall, strong damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning. A brief tornado can not be ruled out.
- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.