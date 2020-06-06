WEATHER ALERT: Strong thunderstorms possible Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Saturday due to the risk of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 60s and 70s. It’ll be a murky morning, with mostly cloudy skies and humid air. Some sun will break out in the late morning.

Showers are likely from noon to 3 p.m. The best chance for storms is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and it looks like the highest likelihood of storms with heavy downpours will be in southern Hampshire and all around Hampden counties. Be ready for lightning and gusty winds in those storms.

We can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with the main threats being torrential rainfall and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather threat for today. (NOAA/Storm Prediction Center)

Skies will be sunny once the showers and storms end.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s but with the humidity it will feel closer to 90 degrees during the warmest part of the day.

Skies will clear Saturday evening, with evening temperatures in the 70s. There could be a stray shower in Franklin County.

Overnight, we’ll be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.