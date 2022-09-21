CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning.

Some showers will move in late Wednesday night. The showers and storms will continue Thursday, mainly in the morning. These storms may affect the morning commute, pedestrians, and kids waiting at bus stops.

Be ready for some minor street flooding, gusty winds, and lightning. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

THURSDAY: AM Rain/Thunderstorms. Partial PM Sun.

Highs: 66-70

Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Fall officially arrives Thursday night and it will sure feel like fall on Friday with temperatures only in the upper 50s. It will be a mostly sunny and breezy day.

