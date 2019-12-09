Weather Alert: Widespread rain, mild temperatures bring risk of minor street flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for today due to rain and a warm-up leading to heavy snowmelt, which could cause minor street flooding.

Grab the rain gear before you head out the door this morning.

Rain is likely throughout the entire day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, the high will hit closer to the evening, so most of the day will be spent in the 30s and the low to mid 40s.

Western Massachusetts could pick up 1-1.5 inches of rain. That, on top of the warm high temperatures, will melt a lot of snow. All that extra water could lead to standing water on roads which could impact your commute throughout the day. Take it slow.

Rain showers continue tonight with mild lows in the upper 40s.

Rain becomes very scattered tomorrow morning. We could see an isolated sprinkle or shower throughout the day, with highs in the low to mid 50s, but the second round of rain comes in the late afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop quickly tomorrow evening, rain will change over to accumulating snow.

Here’s our latest snowfall map for Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Rainy & Mild



Highs: 48-52

Winds: S 10-15 MPH

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain, Heavy At Times, Mild

Lows: 46-50

Winds: SW 10-20 MPH



TUESDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Very Mild



Highs: 52-56

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain to Snow

Lows: 26-30

