Webinar highlights struggles faced by the black community during pandemic

(WWLP) – MassSupport Network hosted a webinar over Zoom Monday evening about the struggles faced by the black community during the pandemic.

MassSupport Network is a program funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The group provides free outreach, counseling, and support in response to COVID-19 across the state.

Racism during the past year was one of the topics discussed. Bishop Neal Boyd emphasized the lasting impact racism can have on mental health.

He said, “It’s most commonly reported that racial trauma can increase depression and PTSD.”

Monday evening’s event was one of four virtual events being put on by MassSupport.