CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday currently stands at an estimated $508 million.

This will be the the game’s largest payout since January 5, when two tickets split $632.6 million.

The Massachusetts Lottery is offering customers a chance to win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Mass Lottery game through October 30 with the purchase of $5 or more of any draw or monitor game on a single ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.