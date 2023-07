BROOKLINE, Mass. (WWLP) – West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes for the first time this year in Massachusetts.

It was confirmed by the State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected on July 6. The sample was from Brookline in Norfolk County. No human or animal cases have been detected so far.

Doctors encourage people to use insect repellant outdoors and protect your skin by wearing long pants and long sleeve shirts during dawn and dusk.