West Springfield driver to be arraigned in New Hampshire

(WWLP) – The 23-year-old man from West Springfield accused of crashing into 10 motorcyclists and killing seven of them in New Hampshire will be back in court Tuesday.

Voloydmyr Zhukovskyy was arraigned in Springfield district court Monday where he pleaded not guilty to a fugitive from justice charge.

On Tuesday, Zhukovskyy will be in court in New Hampshire. He’s facing multiple charges there, including seven counts of negligent homicide.

He was driving a truck for Westfield Transport in Randolph New Hampshire when he collided with 10 motorcyclists. Seven were killed, and three others were injured.

In Massachusetts, he could be facing additional charges.

State Police Spokesman David Procopio told 22News, when troopers arrested Zhukovskyy at his home in West Springfield on Monday, they found packets containing a powder they believe to be heroin.

Procopio said if the substance tests positive for heroin, Zhukovosyy will be charged accordingly.