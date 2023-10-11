WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a female who was involved in a shoplifting incident on Tuesday.
According to police, the female entered an older model Chevy Impala with no front or rear license plates that was waiting in the fire lane adjacent to the exit of the store.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Latino at (413) 263-3210 extension 244 or to Text-A-Tip (Texting ‘SOLVE’ plus your message to 274-637). If you wish to remain anonymous, please specify when contacting police.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.