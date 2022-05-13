CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – May is traditionally the month for college graduations and western Massachusetts is no exception. Most colleges in the region will be celebrating in person for the first time in two years.
Below is a listing of local colleges and universities with the date, time and location of this year’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies. Good luck to all the graduates!
Westfield State University
Friday, May 13, at noon, MassMutual Center
UMass-Amherst
Friday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m., McGuirk Alumni Stadium
College of Our Lady of the Elms
Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m., MassMutual Center with the procession starting at 9:30 a.m.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m., Amsler Campus Center Gymnasium
Springfield College
Sunday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m., MassMutual Center
Smith College
Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m., the Quadrangle on campus. In the event of rain, moves to Indoor Track and Tennis Facility
Bay Path University
Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m., MassMutual Center
Hampshire College
Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m., college Library Lawn
Western New England University
Saturday, May 21, at 2:00 p.m., Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center
Amherst College
Sunday, May 29, at 10 a.m., college’s Main Quad. In the event of rain moves to LeFrak Gymnasium
Mount Holyoke College
Sunday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the Field House in the college’s Kendall Sports & Dance Complex.
Springfield Technical Community College
Thursday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m., MassMutual Center
Berkshire Community College
Friday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Tanglewood, Lenox, MA
Holyoke Community College
Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m., MassMutual Center
Greenfield Community College
Saturday, June 4, at noon, under the tent near the East Building. In case of a severe weather event, will be rescheduled for Sunday, June 5th.
Williams College
Sunday, June 5, at 10 a.m., Williams Quad. In case of extreme weather, moves to the Lansing Chapman Ice Rink