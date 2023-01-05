CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Community celebrations were held across Western Massachusetts this evening to observe Three Kings Day.

Residents of Holyoke and Springfield both taking part in the Christian feast day. Three Kings Day celebrates the moment that the three Wise Men visited Baby Jesus and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. The holiday is of particular significance in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in Latin America.

“I think life is a celebration…so each day should be a celebration of getting together with people you love having a meal and listening to music,” Juan Reyes-Falcon, Founder & Executive Director of the Hispanic American Library told 22News.

Three Kings Day is offically observed tomorrow.