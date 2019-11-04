Western Massachusetts communities prepare for local elections

BOSTON (WWLP) – Local elections will take place all across the Commonwealth on Tuesday.

Massachusetts communities from Yarmouth all the way to Pittsfield will hold local elections, and there are a few things you should be on the lookout for as you get ready to cast your ballot.

Fifty-eight Massachusetts communities will vote on mayoral and city councilor races as well as highly contested ballot questions.

In a local election cycle, municipalities get to choose the hours that they will be open for voting, and the Secretary of State wants to make sure all residents can find when and where to vote.

“The difficulty with this cycle is that the hours of polling vary, so people are used to I think for the statewide election standardize hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but that’s not the case,” said Massachusetts Secretary of State, William Galvin.

Western Massachusetts towns like Agawam, Pittsfield, and North Adams open their polls at 8 a.m. Others, like Springfield, Westfield, and Northampton begin their voting period an hour earlier at 7 a.m.

Election officials at the state and local levels will have their eyes on several key races, including Fall River where Mayor Jasil Correia’s name is expected to appear on the ballot despite facing a number of federal charges.

You can find your polling place and their hours of operation here.