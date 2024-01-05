CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow is on the way for everyone across western Massachusetts but of course, some will see more than others.

Typical spots that usually see more snow are of course the Berkshires and foothills of western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties while the valley usually sees less snow. This all comes down to geography and temperatures.

As air rises over the Berkshires, this condenses and cools the air allowing for more lift in the atmosphere giving higher snowfall rates. This can be compared to when you get a wet towel and squeeze it, allowing for the water to come out. As air travels over the Berkshire and down into the valley to lower elevation, the air dries out and becomes less dense giving lower snowfall rates, and of course, that tends to lead to lower snowfall totals.

Snowfall Ratio: 1-inch water into snow totals

When it comes to snowfall measurements and comparing it to liquid content, we measure the snowfall in ratios based on temperature. Wet and heavy snow which usually occurs when temperatures are above freezing at 32 degrees, or more is usually a 5 to 1 snowfall ratio. This means for every one inch of rain that is equivalent to five inches of snow.

Temperatures always play a big role as well. With temperatures colder in high elevations such as the Berkshires, this allows for less liquid water content in the snow making it light and fluffy. We call this the “fluff factor” which allows for the snow to pile up quicker and give higher snowfall totals.

In the valley, temperatures can tend to be warmer which allows for more water content in the snow and makes it heavier and wetter snow that is harder to clean up. This makes the snow more compact and leads to lower snowfall totals.

Either way, plowable snowfall is on the way for everyone this weekend so get the snow shovels and snowblowers ready.

When is the snow supposed to start?

Saturday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The snow is expected to arrive after 7 p.m. Saturday. The heaviest snow will most likely happen Sunday morning. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon.

How much snow is Massachusetts getting?

The Pioneer Valley has lower accumulations of 5 to 8 inches due to warmer temperatures, making the snow more compact. The fluffy snow outside the Pioneer Valley will have measurable amounts of 6 to 12 inches with colder temperatures.