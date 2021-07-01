Western Massachusetts firework guide: Where to go this July 4 weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns will be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks and events. 22News has compiled all the events happening this weekend.

Agawam: Six Flags will be hosting a firework display at 9:15 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

Six Flags will be hosting a firework display at 9:15 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. Enfield: Parade at 11:00 a.m. and a firework display at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.

Parade at 11:00 a.m. and a firework display at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. East Longmeadow: Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The annual carnival is also being held now until July 3.

Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The annual carnival is also being held now until July 3. Greenfield: A 4th of July celebration will be held Friday, July 2 with a firework display scheduled for 9:35 p.m. at Poet’s Seat.

A 4th of July celebration will be held Friday, July 2 with a firework display scheduled for 9:35 p.m. at Poet’s Seat. North Adams: A firework display will be held at 9:30 p.m. at the Joe Wolfe Field.

A firework display will be held at 9:30 p.m. at the Joe Wolfe Field. Pittsfield: Firework display held on July 4 at Wahconah Park

Firework display held on July 4 at Wahconah Park South Hadley: The South Hadley fireworks have been rescheduled for September 4.

The South Hadley fireworks have been rescheduled for September 4. Springfield: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at Riverside Park. Maxxtone, will perform live at 7 p.m. followed by Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnic wizardry at 9:30 p.m.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at Riverside Park. Maxxtone, will perform live at 7 p.m. followed by Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnic wizardry at 9:30 p.m. Warren: The town’s fireworks have been rescheduled for August 28.

The town’s fireworks have been rescheduled for August 28. Ware: The town’s fireworks have been rescheduled for August 14.

Several towns like Monson and Westfield have canceled their fireworks displays this weekend. However, Westfield is still considering options to reschedule the fireworks for a later date.