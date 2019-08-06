Western Massachusetts shoppers looking forward to tax free weekend

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people are holding off on some of their back to school shopping in hopes of big savings in just a few weeks.

Massachusetts is offering another sales tax holiday.

Mixed in with all the excitement of a new school year is the pressure to prepare for a new school year.

22News stopped by Kohl’s in West Springfield where school and college age students were updating their wardrobe.

Many department stores are already offering deep discounts, but experts will tell you it’s still a good idea to set a budget and stick to it. Also, determine how much money you can spend, then evaluate needs versus wants.

Mia Ray of Springfield is headed into her senior year of college. She shops online too.

“That’s good for like seeing what stores have so you don’t like waste your time going to different stores,” Ray said.

22News crews found plenty of people purchasing clothes Monday night and that’s because they’re tax free every day here in Massachusetts.

But for items like a Keurig, many people are waiting a few days for tax free weekend.

“I usually look and get a price and say okay when is the best time to buy that kind of stuff. And can I get it cheaper at tax free weekend or is it better to buy it during another time of the season,” said Kim Ray of Chicopee.

Kim Ray is Mia’s mom. Along with Mia, Kim has two other kids in college, so she likes to shop smart. She said she often stocks up in the off season. She also suggests using coupons.

Everyone 22News talked with said they’d be back out shopping during tax free weekend which lands on August 17 and 18 in Massachusetts.