WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Detective Bureau announced Monday morning that they are looking for missing person Oliver Richard.

Richard was last seen by family members on Friday 07/23/21. He is 5’9, with blue eyes and blonde hair, and is believed to be driving a gray 2001 Buick century with Massachusetts License plates 96MV29.

Members of the public are asked to call Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 if they have any information on Richard’s whereabouts.