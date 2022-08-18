WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is looking for ways that students at Westfield State University (WSU) can get more engaged with the city and its community.

Mayor Mike McCabe and WSU President Linda Thompson came together at the Westfield on Weekends Creative Arts Center to talk with residents and students about how to build partnerships between the student body and the city.

“I’m excited that there was so much energy and interest. We have this crowd that showed up at 9 a.m. to share their perspective on how Westfield State University can do a better job with collaborating with the City of Westfield.” Linda Thompson, President at Westfield State University

Mayor McCabe shares President Thompson’s drive to strengthen relations, citing, “Westfield has so much to offer the students, faculty and staff that comprise the WSU community. Our ongoing downtown revitalization is drawing students to local businesses, our community partners such as Westfield on Weekends, Artworks Westfield, and the Athenaeum provide interactive cultural events and entertainment, and there are many companies with employment opportunities for both undergraduates and graduates. To have WSU as another community partner that would welcome our residents to campus and provide enriching life experiences only strengthens the quality of life for those who choose to participate,” McCabe said. “I look forward to hearing ideas from our residents and the representatives from the university on how to accomplish a stronger, mutually beneficial relationship.

In addition to this in-person session, the city is also looking for community input through an online survey.