WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Sonia Aube of Westfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game on August 24. She chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Sonia bought her ticket at Stop & Shop located at 57 Main St. in Westfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “50X The Money” is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket. Sonia’s ticket is the second $1 million prize winner out of 6.