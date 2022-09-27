WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Farms like Kosinski’s in Westfield are still managing to provide a variety of crops and activities for the fall season in spite of the constant drought in western Massachusetts.

22News spoke with Kosinski Farms’ owner, Gene Kosinski on how the farm was able to save their crops in time and continues to maintain them. “We have the ability to almost inaugurate everything, so our apples are under trickle, our pumpkins were inaugurated, so it really doesn’t affect us at this point, except it raised the cost to grow the crop,” said Gene Kosinski.

The farm has over 500 pre-picked pumpkins and a wide variety of vegetables for sale like butterscotch and corn. “Kids can see and touch the pumpkins, and it’s just nice they got all types of nooks and crannies, it’s the place to be,” said Cookie Hurley from Huntington.

Nearby residents will find everything from hayrides to pumpkin painting to apple picking at the farm. Tickets for apple picking this year will be $35, which includes hayrides for up to 5 groups. Apple picking takes place on the weekends between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“I’m just very happy that we’re able to experience fall in a way where people are comfortable and that wasn’t the case in the last two to three years,” said owner Sue Kosinski. “Just feels the way New England is supposed to feel.”

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, employees will also be greeting customers in costumes. The farm is open for shopping weekly except on Mondays.