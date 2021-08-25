Westover airman dies in motorcycle crash

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Westover Air Reserve Base)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A technical sergeant from Westover died in a motorcycle crash in Agawam early Saturday morning.

According to the state’s crash report, a 31-year-old man operating a motorcycle crashed near 422 Pine Street, also known at Route 187 at around 3:22 a.m. 

According to Westover Air Reserve Base, TSgt. Joshua Alvarez from Middlefield, Connecticut, served at Westover in Chicopee since 2008 and was a Security Forces Combat Arms Instructor. The Air Reserve Base announced condolences on the their Facebook page Wednesday.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at John Ferry’s & Sons located on 88 E Main Street in Meriden, Connecticut.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church in Meriden, Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today