Westover airman dies in motorcycle crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A technical sergeant from Westover died in a motorcycle crash in Agawam early Saturday morning.

According to the state’s crash report, a 31-year-old man operating a motorcycle crashed near 422 Pine Street, also known at Route 187 at around 3:22 a.m.

According to Westover Air Reserve Base, TSgt. Joshua Alvarez from Middlefield, Connecticut, served at Westover in Chicopee since 2008 and was a Security Forces Combat Arms Instructor. The Air Reserve Base announced condolences on the their Facebook page Wednesday.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at John Ferry’s & Sons located on 88 E Main Street in Meriden, Connecticut.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church in Meriden, Connecticut.