Westover USO Food Bank to increase deliveries with new van

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westover USO Food Bank will soon set up their grocery deliveries to families in need.

Since the pandemic has limited access to the food bank on base, the organization will soon be able to deliver food to homes thanks to a $55,000 refrigerated food van.

“It will expand our program tremendously. We’re looking forward to it. We’re going to replace our old van. We’ll see what we can do to help our military families out a month,” Allan Tracy, Westover USO Executive Director said.

The Westover USO is thanking the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts for putting up the money to purchase the new food van. The old van had been in service since 2012.