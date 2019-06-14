Breaking News
Weymouth man accused of robbing two RI banks

Massachusetts

by: Erica Ponte, WPRI

Kevin Donovan, 41, of Weymouth, Mass. (Photo courtesy: East Providence Police Dept. )

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have captured the man suspected of robbing two local banks over the past couple of months.

The Citizen Banks on Taunton Avenue in East Providence and on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket were both robbed between May 23 and June 4.

The police departments in both cities teamed up for the investigation and identified the suspect as Kevin Donovan, 41, of Weymouth.

On Wednesday, detectives learned Donovan was at a shopping plaza in Haverhill.

Officers then contacted the Haverhill Police Department, who swiftly took Donovan into custody.

Donovan is being held in Massachusetts as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island to answer to robbery charges.

