CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is just a month away, which means it’s time to be updated about your voting options and the corresponding deadlines.

There are three different ways to vote in this year’s mid-term election on November 8th: early-in person, by mail, and on election day. Early in-person voting is taking place for two weeks, running from October 22nd to November 4th. It’s not too late to request a mail-in ballot, you have until Tuesday, November 1 to do so. However, you if receive a mail-in ballot and don’t return it in time you still can vote.

Gladys Oyola-Lopez, the election commissioner and city clerk in Springfield stated, “So if you receive your ballot and you don’t return it to us, you can still show up at the polls and vote. If you receive your ballot and want to go to one of the early voting sites you can bring it with you, or you can leave it at home. But, you can always cast a ballot wherever you do as long as you haven’t submitted it by mail.”

Election day voting takes place on Tuesday, November 8th and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you still need to register to vote, you have until 10 days before the election, October 29th, to do so.