BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is one of the original 13 states and is one of the six New England states, lying in the northeastern corner of the country, but what separates it from the other states?

Boston is the capital and the most populous city of Massachusetts, so since it is one of the most popular cities, how do people communicate with each other there?

Boston slang consists of words and phrases of slang originating from and commonly used in Boston, but this slang can be heard in other cities within Massachusetts, according to Wikipedia. Some terms are less commonly heard outside of Boston, and some are not used at all outside of Boston.

Here is a list of some of the most popular words that can be heard throughout Massachusetts:

Beat – Crappy, unpleasant, or ugly (e.g. “she’s beat”).

Chucklehead – A local idiot.

Down-cellar (Pronounced "down sullah") – adj., contraction of "down in the cellar", refers to being located in the basement.

Elastic – Rubber band.

Field day – A situation in which the involved participants are taking advantage of having an energetic time (i.e. "I dropped a five dollah bill, and the bums had a field day.")

Frappe [frap] – What some might erroneously refer to as a "milkshake".

Grinder – A "submarine" or "hoagie" sandwich.

Hardo – Someone who is trying too hard, often pronounced "Hahdo." Another name for a try-hard.

Icebox or fridge – A refrigerator.

Jimmies – Sprinkles (on ice cream); sometimes, specifically chocolate sprinkles.

Masshole – A derogatory term for any resident of Massachusetts, especially of Boston drivers (popular in New Hampshire and Maine), now sometimes worn as a badge of honor by life-long residents of the state, especially when visiting Northern New England.

Packie (also packet, package store, or booze barn) – A liquor store. Massachusetts law requires alcohol to be sold in a sealed package, leading to the term "package store" which is eventually shortened to "packie."

Ripped – Very angry.

Sick (nasty) – Amazing or Awesome.

Supper – The third meal of the day.

U-ey – a U-turn while driving. Also sometimes called a "U-dog". Almost always used with the verb bang.

Wicked – very; or occasionally cool. Used indiscriminately, can modify anything.

– very; or occasionally cool. Used indiscriminately, can modify anything. Yah huh- Very determined “yes”.