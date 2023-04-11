SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With increased brush fire danger, and other severe weather that can happen around this time, home owners in Massachusetts should know what homeowners insurance can cover.

According to Trusted Choice, a standard homeowners insurance policy covers additional costs if you have to stay in a hotel or somewhere while your home is being repaired from a major disaster, like a fire. It covers legal costs for an attorney and court, or if you get sued by a third party for an injury or personal property damage claims.

Personal belongings like furniture, and the structure of your home will also be covered from disasters. As well as a roof collapse due to snow and ice and wind damage from coastal storms.

However, water damage caused by natural sources is not covered in Massachusetts.