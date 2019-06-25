What happens if you don’t show up for jury duty?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jury duty is our civic obligation, but what happens if you don’t show up?

Massachusetts is one of a few states that pursues people who blatantly ignore their jury summons.

The Massachusetts Office of the Jury Commissioner is required to pursue everyone who fails to respond to a jury summons. They will mail a “failure to appeal notice” to people who didn’t show up to jury duty, 10 days after the date of the jury service.

Jury Commissioner for the Commonwealth Pamela Wood told 22News if you don’t respond to the notice and show up at court….you can be arrested and fined up to $2,000.

One Springfield man told 22News his friend was arrested for failing to report to jury duty.

“It’s in the constitution that we enjoy a right to jury by our peers. If we people don’t show up, we can’t enjoy that right,” Kyle Burns said.

Commissioner Wood told 22News most states don’t have the resources to pursue people who ignore their jury summons. She also said out-of-state residents who spend at least six months in Massachusetts, are still required to report for jury duty.

Wood said people are arrested every year in Massachusetts for ignoring jury summons.