What is community contact tracing?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During Governor Charlie Baker’s daily briefing Thursday he talked about the state’s Community Tracing Collaborative, which focuses on tracing the contacts of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients.

If an individual tests positive for the virus, the COVID Team will reach out by phone to connect the confirmed case with support and resources necessary for quarantine. Since calls began on April 12, tens of thousands of state residents have participated.

“We believe this tracing program will be a key element to not only stopping the spread of COVID-19 but also understanding where the virus is who it’s infected and where if we need to invest in hot-spotting,” said Gov. Baker.

The good news, due to effective social distancing, the median number of contacts reported by each confirmed case is about two.

By the way, if you do get a contact tracing call – it’ll come from either area code 833 or 857. Officials are urging you to answer the call.