CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every person fueling up at the pump is hit with additional fees per gallon of gas, but what are the exact rates? 22News is working for you with how a gallon of gas is calculated in Massachusetts.

The price of gasoline includes the cost of crude oil, federal and state taxes, distribution and marketing, and refining costs.

The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents per gallon, plus 2.6 cents underground fuel tank cleanup charge and 18.4 cents Federal tax. That equals 44.9 cents per gallon of gas.

There are multiple factors that come into play on why gas continues to hit record highs across the state and country. Analysts blame the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Demand for gas across the country rose last week due to Memorial Day travel. AAA said this is due to the demand for oil outpacing the tight global supply. The cost of a barrel of crude oil as of June 8th is $122.11 per barrel, which is nearly double from last August.

The crude oil is then refined at a process plant to transform into gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, etc. Countries like the United States have banned imported oil from Russia, oil that was once refined into gasoline and diesel. This has left the world scrambling to replace it, adding a shortage in refining capacity around the world.

(EIA.gov)

State with the highest tax rate

  • Gasoline tax: Pennsylvania $0.576 per gallon
  • Diesel tax: Pennsylvania $0.74 per gallon
  • Aviation fuel tax: Massachusetts $0.308 per gallon.
  • Jet fuel tax: DC $0.235 per gallon.

Aviation fuel is used for an aircraft with a piston engine that flies with propellers. Jet fuel is used for an aircraft with turbine-engine jets.

Federal motor fuel tax rates

  • Gasoline tax: $0.184 per gallon
  • Diesel tax: $0.244 per gallon
  • Aviation fuel tax: $0.194 per gallon
  • Jet fuel tax: $0.219 per gallon*

*Most jet fuel that is used in commercial transportation is $0.044 per gallon

Gas Tax by State

The following information includes tax rates for fuel in 2022 (source: IGEN)

STATEGASOLINE TAXDIESEL TAXAVIATION FUEL TAXJET FUEL TAX
Alabama$0.28 / gallon$0.29 / gallon$0.095 / gallon$0.035 / gallon
Alaska$0.0895 / gallon$0.0895 / gallon$0.047 / gallon$0.032 / gallon
Arizona$0.18 / gallon$0.18 or $0.26/ gallon$0.05 / gallon$0.035 / on 1st 10 million gallons
Arkansas$0.245 / gallon$0.285 / gallonno taxno tax
California$0.511 / gallon$0.389 / gallon$0.18 / gallon$0.02 / gallon
Colorado$0.22 / gallon$0.205 / gallon$0.06 / gallon$0.04 / gallon
Connecticut$0.25 / gallon***$0.401 / gallon***8.1% petroleum products gross earnings tax8.1% petroleum products gross earnings tax
Delaware$0.23 / gallon$0.22 / gallon$0.23 / gallon$0.05 / gallon
District of Columbia$0.235 / gallon$0.235 / gallon$0.235 / gallon$0.235 / gallon
Florida$0.19 / gallon$0.19 / gallon$0.0427 / gallon$0.0427 / gallon
Georgia$0.291 / gallon$0.326 / gallon$0.01 / gallonno tax with a Form MFD-03
Hawaii$0.16 / gallon$0.16 / gallon$0.01 / gallon$0.01 / gallon
Idaho$0.32/ gallon$0.32 / gallon$0.07 / gallon$0.06 / gallon
Illinois$0.392/ gallon$0.467 / gallonno taxno tax
Indiana$0.32 / gallon$0.53 / gallonvaries by classvaries by class
Iowabetween $0.24 – $0.305 / gallonbetween $0.304 -0.325/ gallon$0.08 / gallon$0.05 / gallon
Kansas$0.240 / gallon$0.260 / gallonno taxno tax
Kentucky$0.246 / gallon$0.216 / gallonno taxno tax
Louisiana$0.20 / gallon$0.20 / gallon$0.20 / gallon$0.20 / gallon
Maine$0.30 / gallon$0.312 / gallon$0.30 / gallon$0.034 / gallon
Maryland$0.3610 / gallon$0.3685 / gallon$0.070 / gallon$0.070 / gallon
Massachusetts$0.24 / gallon$0.24 / gallon$0.308 / gallon$0.114 / gallon
Michigan$0.272 / gallon$0.272 / gallon$0.03 / gallon$0.03 / gallon
Minnesota$0.285 / gallon$0.285 / gallon$0.05 / gallon$0.15 / gallon
Mississippi$0.18 / gallon$0.18 / gallon$0.064 / gallon$0.0525 / gallon
Missouri$0.195 / gallon$0.195 / gallon$0.09 / gallonno tax
Montana$0.325 / gallon$0.2955 / gallon$0.05 / gallon$0.05 / gallon
Nebraska$0.248 / gallon$0.248 / gallon$0.050 / gallon$0.030 / gallon
Nevada$0.23 / gallon$0.27 / gallon$0.02 / gallon$0.01 / gallon
New Hampshire$0.222 / gallon$0.222 / gallon$0.04 / gallonbetween $0.02 – $0.005 / gallon
New Jersey$0.421 / gallon*$0.494/ gallon*$0.165 / gallon$0.195 / gallon
New Mexico$0.17/ gallon$0.21/ gallon$0.17 / gallonno tax
New York$0.2535/ gallon**between $23.7 – $0.253 / gallonbetween $0.070 – $0.0173 / gallon$0.070 / gallon
North Carolina$0.385 / gallon$0.385 / gallonno taxno tax
North Dakota$0.230 / gallon$0.230 / gallon$0.08 / gallon$0.08 / gallon
Ohio**$0.385 / gallon$0.47 / gallonno taxno tax
Oklahoma$0.19 / gallon$0.16 / gallon$0.0008 / gallon$0.0008 / gallon
Oregon$0.38 / gallon$0.38 / gallon$0.11 / gallon$0.03 / gallon
Pennsylvania$0.576 / gallon$0.741 / gallon$0.06 / gallon$0.02 / gallon
Rhode Island$0.34 / gallon$0.34 / gallonno taxno tax
South Carolina$0.26 / gallon$0.26 / gallonno taxno tax
South Dakota$0.28 / gallon$0.28 / gallon$0.06 / gallon$0.04 / gallon
Tennessee$0.26 / gallon$0.27 / gallonno taxno tax
Texas$0.20 / gallon$0.20 / gallon$0.20 / gallon$0.20 / gallon
Utah$0.319 / gallon$0.319 / gallonbetween $0.025 – $0.090 / gallonbetween $0.025 – $0.090 / gallon
Vermont$0.316 / gallon$0.341 / gallon$0.3073 / gallonno tax
Virginia$0.262/ gallon$0.27 / gallon$0.05 / gallon$0.05 / gallon
Washington$0.494 / gallon$0.494 / gallon$0.11 / gallon$0.11 / gallon
West Virginia$0.357 / gallon$0.357 / gallon$0.152 / gallon$0.152 / gallon
Wisconsin$0.309 / gallon$0.309 / gallon$0.06 / gallon$0.06 / gallon
Wyoming$0.24 / gallon$0.24 / gallon$0.05 / gallon$0.05 / gallon

Lowest gas prices near you

As of Thursday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

  • $4.69 (cash) – Citgo on Front Street in Chicopee
  • $4.73 – Citgo on Burnett Road in Chicopee
  • $4.75 – Highland Farms on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
  • $4.79 – Fabian on East Street in Ware
  • $4.79 – Costco in West Springfield

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.

Lowest Gas Prices in Springfield area