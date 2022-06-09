CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every person fueling up at the pump is hit with additional fees per gallon of gas, but what are the exact rates? 22News is working for you with how a gallon of gas is calculated in Massachusetts.

The price of gasoline includes the cost of crude oil, federal and state taxes, distribution and marketing, and refining costs.

The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents per gallon, plus 2.6 cents underground fuel tank cleanup charge and 18.4 cents Federal tax. That equals 44.9 cents per gallon of gas.

There are multiple factors that come into play on why gas continues to hit record highs across the state and country. Analysts blame the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Demand for gas across the country rose last week due to Memorial Day travel. AAA said this is due to the demand for oil outpacing the tight global supply. The cost of a barrel of crude oil as of June 8th is $122.11 per barrel, which is nearly double from last August.

The crude oil is then refined at a process plant to transform into gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, etc. Countries like the United States have banned imported oil from Russia, oil that was once refined into gasoline and diesel. This has left the world scrambling to replace it, adding a shortage in refining capacity around the world.

State with the highest tax rate

Gasoline tax: Pennsylvania $0.576 per gallon

Pennsylvania $0.576 per gallon Diesel tax: Pennsylvania $0.74 per gallon

Pennsylvania $0.74 per gallon Aviation fuel tax: Massachusetts $0.308 per gallon.

Massachusetts $0.308 per gallon. Jet fuel tax: DC $0.235 per gallon.

Aviation fuel is used for an aircraft with a piston engine that flies with propellers. Jet fuel is used for an aircraft with turbine-engine jets.

Federal motor fuel tax rates

Gasoline tax: $0.184 per gallon

$0.184 per gallon Diesel tax: $0.244 per gallon

$0.244 per gallon Aviation fuel tax: $0.194 per gallon

$0.194 per gallon Jet fuel tax: $0.219 per gallon*

*Most jet fuel that is used in commercial transportation is $0.044 per gallon

Gas Tax by State

The following information includes tax rates for fuel in 2022 (source: IGEN)

STATE GASOLINE TAX DIESEL TAX AVIATION FUEL TAX JET FUEL TAX Alabama $0.28 / gallon $0.29 / gallon $0.095 / gallon $0.035 / gallon Alaska $0.0895 / gallon $0.0895 / gallon $0.047 / gallon $0.032 / gallon Arizona $0.18 / gallon $0.18 or $0.26/ gallon $0.05 / gallon $0.035 / on 1st 10 million gallons Arkansas $0.245 / gallon $0.285 / gallon no tax no tax California $0.511 / gallon $0.389 / gallon $0.18 / gallon $0.02 / gallon Colorado $0.22 / gallon $0.205 / gallon $0.06 / gallon $0.04 / gallon Connecticut $0.25 / gallon*** $0.401 / gallon*** 8.1% petroleum products gross earnings tax 8.1% petroleum products gross earnings tax Delaware $0.23 / gallon $0.22 / gallon $0.23 / gallon $0.05 / gallon District of Columbia $0.235 / gallon $0.235 / gallon $0.235 / gallon $0.235 / gallon Florida $0.19 / gallon $0.19 / gallon $0.0427 / gallon $0.0427 / gallon Georgia $0.291 / gallon $0.326 / gallon $0.01 / gallon no tax with a Form MFD-03 Hawaii $0.16 / gallon $0.16 / gallon $0.01 / gallon $0.01 / gallon Idaho $0.32/ gallon $0.32 / gallon $0.07 / gallon $0.06 / gallon Illinois $0.392/ gallon $0.467 / gallon no tax no tax Indiana $0.32 / gallon $0.53 / gallon varies by class varies by class Iowa between $0.24 – $0.305 / gallon between $0.304 -0.325/ gallon $0.08 / gallon $0.05 / gallon Kansas $0.240 / gallon $0.260 / gallon no tax no tax Kentucky $0.246 / gallon $0.216 / gallon no tax no tax Louisiana $0.20 / gallon $0.20 / gallon $0.20 / gallon $0.20 / gallon Maine $0.30 / gallon $0.312 / gallon $0.30 / gallon $0.034 / gallon Maryland $0.3610 / gallon $0.3685 / gallon $0.070 / gallon $0.070 / gallon Massachusetts $0.24 / gallon $0.24 / gallon $0.308 / gallon $0.114 / gallon Michigan $0.272 / gallon $0.272 / gallon $0.03 / gallon $0.03 / gallon Minnesota $0.285 / gallon $0.285 / gallon $0.05 / gallon $0.15 / gallon Mississippi $0.18 / gallon $0.18 / gallon $0.064 / gallon $0.0525 / gallon Missouri $0.195 / gallon $0.195 / gallon $0.09 / gallon no tax Montana $0.325 / gallon $0.2955 / gallon $0.05 / gallon $0.05 / gallon Nebraska $0.248 / gallon $0.248 / gallon $0.050 / gallon $0.030 / gallon Nevada $0.23 / gallon $0.27 / gallon $0.02 / gallon $0.01 / gallon New Hampshire $0.222 / gallon $0.222 / gallon $0.04 / gallon between $0.02 – $0.005 / gallon New Jersey $0.421 / gallon* $0.494/ gallon* $0.165 / gallon $0.195 / gallon New Mexico $0.17/ gallon $0.21/ gallon $0.17 / gallon no tax New York $0.2535/ gallon** between $23.7 – $0.253 / gallon between $0.070 – $0.0173 / gallon $0.070 / gallon North Carolina $0.385 / gallon $0.385 / gallon no tax no tax North Dakota $0.230 / gallon $0.230 / gallon $0.08 / gallon $0.08 / gallon Ohio** $0.385 / gallon $0.47 / gallon no tax no tax Oklahoma $0.19 / gallon $0.16 / gallon $0.0008 / gallon $0.0008 / gallon Oregon $0.38 / gallon $0.38 / gallon $0.11 / gallon $0.03 / gallon Pennsylvania $0.576 / gallon $0.741 / gallon $0.06 / gallon $0.02 / gallon Rhode Island $0.34 / gallon $0.34 / gallon no tax no tax South Carolina $0.26 / gallon $0.26 / gallon no tax no tax South Dakota $0.28 / gallon $0.28 / gallon $0.06 / gallon $0.04 / gallon Tennessee $0.26 / gallon $0.27 / gallon no tax no tax Texas $0.20 / gallon $0.20 / gallon $0.20 / gallon $0.20 / gallon Utah $0.319 / gallon $0.319 / gallon between $0.025 – $0.090 / gallon between $0.025 – $0.090 / gallon Vermont $0.316 / gallon $0.341 / gallon $0.3073 / gallon no tax Virginia $0.262/ gallon $0.27 / gallon $0.05 / gallon $0.05 / gallon Washington $0.494 / gallon $0.494 / gallon $0.11 / gallon $0.11 / gallon West Virginia $0.357 / gallon $0.357 / gallon $0.152 / gallon $0.152 / gallon Wisconsin $0.309 / gallon $0.309 / gallon $0.06 / gallon $0.06 / gallon Wyoming $0.24 / gallon $0.24 / gallon $0.05 / gallon $0.05 / gallon

