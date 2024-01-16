SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Candles come in all different types of scents: fruity, spicy, woody, floral, and more. The options are endless, but what candle scent do people in Massachusetts want the most?

According to a study by Shane Co. found the Bay State’s favorite candle scent is Lemon, which is only liked by three states in the U.S. The other states where Lemon is the favorite include Missouri and Tennessee.

Pumpkin is the most popular in the U.S. by states including Arkansas, D.C., Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Rhode Island.

Other popular scents include vanilla, lavender, lemon, rose, citrus, coconut, gardenia and peppermint.