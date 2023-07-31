CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– You may have heard about National Night Out, but what is it and how does it impact your community?

The first National Night Out was held in August 1984, with 2.5 million people in 400 communities across the United States participating. This year the National Night Out (NNO) organization expects 38 million people in 17-thousand communities to be involved.

The event is an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer to live and improve quality of life.

Some communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events that offer safety demonstrations, seminars, youth focused events, visits from first responders and medical personnel, exhibits, and community health and services information.

Most events are held on the first Tuesday in August, which is August 1st this year. According to the National Night Out organization, eighty-six cities and towns in Massachusetts have events planned during the month of August 2023.