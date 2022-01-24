What is School Choice Week?

BOSTON (WWLP) – School Choice Week is the opportunity for parents with children in K-12 education to pick the school option that best meets their child’s needs.

According to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, “It is important for parents in Massachusetts to explore and identify the best education options available to their children.” This as he announced the week of January 23rd as “Massachusetts School Choice Week.”

Across the state, more than 400 events have been planned to give parents the opportunities to pursue Massachusetts’ diverse educational environments such as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling.

“Massachusetts has many excellent schools to celebrate, and families are using the opportunity this January to look for learning opportunities and support in finding the best fit for them,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We appreciate Gov. Baker proclaiming the Week and recognizing the importance of every child having access to effective options.”